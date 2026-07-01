FSB seizes 500 kg of cocaine, apprehends drug trafficking organizer in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers seized 500 kilograms of cocaine delivered from Latin America to St. Petersburg and detained a Russian citizen accused of organizing the smuggling operation, the FSB press office said.

"The Federal Security Service foiled the illegal activities of a Russian citizen involved in organizing an international smuggling network that transported exceptionally large shipments of cocaine from Latin America by sea for illegal distribution," it said.

"During operational and investigative measures at the Petrolesport JSC container terminal in the Port of St. Petersburg (Big Port), at least 500 kg of narcotics concealed in legally imported frozen whole, uncleaned tuna carcasses were discovered and confiscated in a cargo container arriving from Ecuador," the press office added

Officers also seized digital storage devices containing cryptocurrency wallets with electronic payment assets equivalent to $613,000, 13 luxury wristwatches worth more than $1.3 million in total, and five luxury vehicles valued at no less than 130 million rubles at the suspect's residence.

The Investigative Service of the FSB Directorate for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region opened a criminal case under Part 3 of Article 30 and Part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (attempted distribution of narcotics on an especially large scale). The court ordered the suspect held in pretrial detention.