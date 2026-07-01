One-third of Russians satisfied with themselves and their financial situation — survey

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. About 34% of Russians are satisfied with themselves, their financial situation and their overall life circumstances, according to a survey conducted by financial marketplace Vyberu.ru.

Among respondents who consider their lives to be prosperous, the most common financial habit is building an "emergency fund," with 28% regularly setting aside money for unexpected expenses. Another 24% said they first save part of their salary for themselves before paying bills and making purchases. Long-term financial planning, covering a period of one year or more, is practiced by 19% of respondents. Meanwhile, 16% invest regularly, while 13% keep detailed records of their spending.

Survey participants also place particular emphasis on spending money on experiences. Among this group, 41% said they would choose travel, education or new hobbies if they had additional disposable income. Another 35% would spend the money on electronics, clothing and other material goods, while 24% would direct it toward building financial reserves or investments.

Another distinguishing feature was respondents’ attitude toward unexpected income. Among those who described themselves as "happy," 44% allocate bonuses, gifts and tax refunds to specific financial goals. Meanwhile, 31% allow themselves one-time purchases without feeling guilty, while 25% divide such funds between savings and entertainment expenses.

The survey also found that 29% of respondents in this group practice "financial detox" at least once a month by spending several days without making non-essential purchases. This habit is most common among residents of Moscow and Yekaterinburg aged 40 to 44.

In addition, 57% of respondents who are satisfied with their lives regularly discuss personal finances with family members or other close people. Among those who report low levels of life satisfaction, this figure is significantly lower. Survey participants noted that openly discussing financial matters helps reduce anxiety and supports better financial decision-making.

The survey also found that for 46% of "happy" Russians, money is primarily associated with freedom of choice and the ability to control their time. Another 32% view it mainly as a source of security, while 22% see it as a resource for supporting loved ones and achieving personal goals.

The survey was conducted among 3,000 respondents aged 18 to 65 from all of Russia's federal districts.