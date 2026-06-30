Moscow court fines TikTok 3 mln rubles for refusing to remove LGBT content

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Moscow's Tagansky District Court has fined TikTok 3 million rubles ($38,329) for violating the social media self-control law and refusing to remove videos promoting non-traditional sexual relations, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The Tagansky District Court of Moscow has found TikTok Pte Ltd. guilty of an administrative offense under Part 2 of Article 13.50 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (failure by a social network owner to fulfill obligations) and imposed a fine of 3 million rubles," the court ruling states.

According to the case file, the social network failed to remove two videos containing propaganda for non-traditional sexual relations in 2025. TikTok had previously been held liable for a similar violation; on October 1 of last year, a court fined the platform 7 million rubles ($89,434).

Russia's so-called social media self-monitoring law has been in effect since February 2021, requiring platforms to independently identify and block illegal content. In 2023, amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses were adopted, exposing social media platforms to fines of up to 8 million rubles ($102,211) for non-compliance.