Baku court sentences eight Russians in drug trafficking case — agency

BAKU, June 19. /TASS/. The Baku Court of Serious Crimes has sentenced eight Russians accused of drug trafficking, Azerbaijani news agency APA reported.

According to its information, Sergey Sofronov, Anton Drachyov, Dmitry Bezugly and Valery Dulov were sentenced to four years, Dmitry Fyodorov, Boris Timoshov, Alexey Vasilchenko and Ilya Bezugly to three years in prison.

The Russians were detained at the end of last June, according to the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, during an "operation to stop the transit of drugs from Iran for subsequent sale, as well as cyber fraud."

On July 1, a district court chose a preventive measure against them in the form of detention. They were charged under articles 234.4.1 and 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, which are related to drug trafficking on a particularly large scale.

In April, a Baku court sentenced Alexander Vaisero, a Russian citizen, to four years in prison on charges of money laundering. In May, the Baku Court of Serious Crimes sentenced Russians Igor Zabolotsky and Ilnur Valitov to three years in prison on the same charge.