Firefighting efforts increased at Russia’s Tuapse marine terminal after drone attack

KRASNODAR, April 22. /TASS/. The number of personnel involved in extinguishing a fire at a marine terminal in Tuapse following a Ukrainian drone attack has been increased to 276 people, with 77 pieces of equipment deployed, the Krasnodar Region crisis response center told reporters.

Earlier reports said 246 personnel and 73 units of equipment had been involved.

"Firefighting efforts at the marine terminal in Tuapse are ongoing. A total of 276 personnel and 77 units of equipment are involved in the operation, including teams from the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry," the statement said.