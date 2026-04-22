FSB detains Russian citizen plotting to blow up Defense Ministry facilities in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a 45-year-old Russian citizen who had plotted to blow up Defense Ministry facilities at the instructions of Ukrainian handlers, the press office reported.

"A Russian citizen born in 1981 was detained in Moscow. He planned to detonate a homemade explosive near the facilities in the interest of Ukrainian terrorist organizations banned in Russia," the statement said.

The FSB established that the man had secretly contacted Ukrainian militants, who instructed him to travel to Moscow and carry out a terrorist attack with an explosive device. He was promised safe passage to Ukraine to fight against the Russian Armed Forces.

Law enforcement officials seized the suspect's smartphone, which he had used to contact his handlers.

"The detainee confessed to his unlawful activities carried out at the instructions of a Ukrainian terrorist organization," the FSB press office noted.

Investigators have initiated a criminal case under Article 205.5 of the Russian Criminal Code (Participation in Activities of a Terrorist Organization Recognized as Such Under Russian Legislation).