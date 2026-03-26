Putin launches construction on new building for National Center 'Russia'

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link gave the go-ahead to launch construction on a new building for the National Center "Russia" in Moscow.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov previously said this would be a new exhibition space showcasing all the achievements of Russia’s economy, society, and social sphere.

A capsule-laying ceremony took place at the construction site of the new national center building in Moscow.

President Putin participated in the ceremony remotely.

The Russian leader issued the command, and the tower crane operator, using a remote-control panel, began lifting the capsule and laid it into the base of the structure under construction.