Death of former Russian senator not linked to crime — investigators

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The death of former Russian senator and businessman Umar Dzhabrailov is not connected to any crime, law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"An investigation is being conducted into the incident. There is no criminal element. The reasons for the suicide are being examined," the source noted.

Earlier on Monday, Dzhabrailov committed suicide in Moscow. A gun was found next to him. The tragedy occurred in a residential complex in the center of Moscow.

Law enforcement agencies told TASS that the businessman was hospitalized, but doctors were unable to save his life.

Umar Dzhabrailov was one of Moscow's most prominent businessmen in the 1990s. From 2004 to 2009, he represented the Chechen Republic in the Russian Federation Council. In 2000, he ran for president of Russia, finishing in last place, 11th.

On August 30, 2017, Dzhabrailov was arrested at the Four Seasons Hotel in Moscow on hooliganism charges after firing a decorative pistol in his room. He was hospitalized after attempting suicide on April 1, 2020.