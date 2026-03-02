Russian security forces bust phone fraudster channel in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russian security forces shut down a criminal channel in Moscow that provided SIM boxes for mass phone attacks on Russian citizens, Russia’s Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

"An organized criminal group operated in the Moscow agglomeration that ensured continuous operation of SIM boxes for mass phone attacks on Russian citizens with the aim of stealing funds and carrying out other unlawful activity," the spokeswoman said.

The security forces have detained 29 administrators, operators, activators and couriers in the Moscow agglomeration that provided for the operation of SIM boxes. They have been charged for their wrongdoing and preventive measures have been chosen for them, she said.

"During searches at the suspects’ rented apartments, the security forces have found and seized over 2,000 SIM cards, SIM boxes and other items and documents relevant to the investigation," Petrenko said.