MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The foundation chaired by Yelena Zelenskaya, Ukraine’s first lady, jointly with Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) may be involved in the transfer of Ukrainian children to the private island of financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexual crimes, including pedophilia, Vasily Prozorov, a former SBU officer, told TASS.

"A number of my probes into crimes against children clearly showed that minors from Ukraine had been sold or handed over to high-ranking members of the British establishment, genuine pedophiles. I am confident that some of the organized groups that operate under the aegis of the Ukrainian authorities, the Yelena Zelenskaya Foundation, and are covered by the Ukrainian Security Service had supplied children from Ukraine to Epstein’s island," he said.

On January 30, the US Department of Justice released over three million pages of documents, as well as more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images from Epstein’s dossier. The list includes dozens of royal family members, prominent statesmen, businessmen, diplomats, and researchers from across the globe. The circle of Epstein’s acquaintances included the 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, and incumbent US President Donald Trump. The full dossier was released under a law adopted by Congress in November 2025 and signed by Trump. The criminal prosecution of the financier was terminated after his suicide in a prison cell in August 2019.