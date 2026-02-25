Poll reveals 82% of Russians trust country’s army

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The overwhelming majority of Russians (82%) trust the country’s army and highly appreciate its performance during the special military operation, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said in releasing the findings of the poll, which surveyed 1,600 adult Russians on January 29.

"Eighty-two percent of Russians trust the Russian army," the statement on VCIOM’s Telegram channel said.

Pollsters noted that the level of trust has remained consistently high over the past few years.

According to experts, a comparable indicator has also been recorded in assessments of the results achieved during the special military operation. Eight in ten Russians consider them significant for the country.