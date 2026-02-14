Record number of bribe-related crimes reported in Russia in 2025

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Almost 21,000 bribe-related crimes were exposed in Russia in 2025, which is the record-high number over the past few years, according to the Russian Interior Ministry’s statistics obtained by TASS.

In all, 20,918 such crimes were exposed in Russia in 2025, which is approximately 25% higher than in 2024, when the figure stood at almost 17,000. This includes over 8,500 bribe-taking crimes, almost 9,000 bribe-giving crimes and almost 3,600 cases of mediation. Compared to 2024, the growth in these categories will be 12%, 30%, and 39%, respectively.

According to the ministry’s files, a steady growth in exposed corruption-related crimes has been observed since 2017, when the number of such crimes stood at 6,270.