Residents of key NATO countries view US as unreliable ally — poll

BRUSSELS, February 12. /TASS/. Residents of the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and France do not see the United States as a dependable ally, a survey conducted by the research firm Public First for the Politico news outlet indicates.

Canada and Germany are the most skeptical of the US, with 57% and 50% of respondents, respectively, expressing distrust in Washington. The opposing view was held by only 22% of participants in those countries. In France, 44% of those surveyed described the US as an unreliable partner.

Residents of the United Kingdom held the most favorable view of the US, with 35% calling Washington a reliable ally. Even so, a relative majority in the UK (39%) stated they do not trust the US.

Additionally, respondents across all surveyed countries believe the US does not share their values. In France, nearly 50% of respondents expressed this view, with only 17% holding the opposite opinion. Although participants in each country noted that bilateral relations with the United States have deteriorated under the current administration, they expressed confidence that ties would improve following a change in leadership.

The poll was conducted from February 6 to February 9, with 2,000 residents surveyed in each of the four countries. The margin of error is estimated at 2 percentage points.