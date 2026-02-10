Donetsk court sentences Spanish mercenary in absentia to 14 years behind bars

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic has sentenced a 41-year-old Spanish national, Alberto Arroba Mordillo, in absentia to 14 years in prison for his mercenary activity in Ukraine, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Arroba Mordillo has been convicted of serving as a mercenary in an armed conflict, an offense punishable under Part 3 of Article 359 of the Russian Criminal Code.

"It has been established that in April 2022, Arroba [Mordillo] entered Ukraine, voluntarily joined the International Legion as a mercenary, and a month later formalized a contract to join the 49th Separate Infantry Battalion 'Carpathian Sich' of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. From that point until the spring of 2025, the mercenary took part in hostilities targeting both the civilian population and the Russian Armed Forces," the Prosecutor General's Office noted.

He was paid 3.2 million rubles ($41,500) for his mercenary activity. Arroba Mordillo has been placed on an international wanted list and tried in absentia.