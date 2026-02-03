FSB detains foreigner preparing explosion at Moscow Region power facility

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) officers have detained a 29-year-old foreigner in Moscow who, on orders from Ukrainian special services, was preparing an explosion at an energy facility in the Moscow Region, the FSB Public Relations Center (PRC) reported.

"The Federal Security Service has detained in Moscow a foreign citizen born in 1996, involved in preparing a sabotage and terrorist act on behalf of a Ukrainian terrorist organization, banned in Russia, acting in the interests of Ukrainian special services," the PRC reported. According to the FSB, he was recruited via the Telegram messenger by a member of a terrorist organization. He arrived in Russia on his orders to commit sabotage at an energy infrastructure facility in the Moscow Region, and then travel to Ukraine to participate in combat operations against the Russian Armed Forces. "A ready-to-use high-explosive improvised explosive device with an explosive payload of 5 kg was seized from the detainee, as well as a telephone containing his correspondence with his handler regarding preparations for the sabotage," the Public Security Center noted.

"The suspect confessed to preparing the sabotage on behalf of a Ukrainian terrorist organization," the FSB reported.

The Investigative Service of the FSB Directorate for Moscow and the Moscow Region has opened a criminal case against the foreigner under Part 3 of Article 222.1 (illegal acquisition and carrying of explosive devices), Part 1 of Article 30, and Part 2 of Article 30. Article 281 (preparation for sabotage committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) of the Russian Criminal Code.

The Russian Federal Security Service has again reminded the citizens that Ukrainian intelligence agencies are continuing their active search for potential perpetrators of terrorist attacks and sabotage on the Internet, social media, and Telegram and WhatsApp messaging apps. It also warned that all individuals who agree to assist the enemy will be identified, prosecuted, and punished accordingly.