One of Russian girls kidnapped in Myanmar freed — rights activist

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. A Russian girl kidnapped in Myanmar has been freed in a joint operation by local police and the Russian Interior Ministry, Ivan Melnikov, vice president of the Unified Coordination Center for the Support of Compatriots Aboard, told TASS.

"One of the girls that was kidnapped earlier has been freed. It was the result of cooperation between Russian police and Myanmar’s law enforcement officers. The Russian Foreign Ministry also played an important role in her release," the human rights activist said.

According to him, a Russian model, kidnapped in Myanmar after having been offered a job in Thailand, is still being held captive. After arriving in Thailand, the girl was sent to Yangon, Myanmar, allegedly for an interview. Her passport and other documents were taken from her there.

The Russian is being forcefully held in a call center alongside 200 other people. Those who refuse to work face beatings, electroshock torture and death threats. After news came of the Russian model’s abduction, stories of several more Russian women kidnapped in Myanmar appeared in the media. One of them was freed.