FSB thwarts two terrorist attacks in Dagestan, killing two suspects

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted terrorist attacks planned by supporters of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia in Dagestan, killing two suspects who tried to resist arrest, the press office reported.

"The Federal Security Service, in cooperation with the Investigative Committee and the Interior Ministry, has thwarted an attempt to commit acts of sabotage and terrorism, planned in coordination with representatives of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia against a religious site, as well as on the Makhachkala-Derbent railway," the statement said.

The suspects offered armed resistance during their arrest for attempting to carry out a terrorist attack near a railway station and were neutralized by return fire. "There were no casualties among law enforcement officers or civilians," the press office noted. Firearms, ammunition, and a homemade explosive device were found at the scene and safely defused by FSB bomb disposal experts. Extremist literature and symbols of the international terrorist organization were seized from the suspects' residences.

"Two Dagestan residents communicated with an international terrorist organization recruiter via the Telegram messenger, took an oath, and expressed their willingness to carry out a terrorist attack. On their handler's instructions, the suspects selected targets for terrorist attacks, conducted reconnaissance, and manufactured a homemade explosive device," the FSB said.

According to investigators, in the early morning hours of January 27, 2026, during operational activities by officers of the Federal Security Service and the Interior Ministry, two local residents were killed while offering armed resistance in the Karabudakhkentsky district. The investigative authorities have opened a criminal case under Article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code (Attempt on the Life of a Law Enforcement Officer) and Part 3 of Article 222 (Illegal Trafficking of Weapons).

The FSB added that search measures and investigative actions are ongoing and reiterated that the perpetrators continue to actively use the internet, social networks, and messengers for potential accomplices in terrorist attacks and sabotage. The FSB again warned that all persons who agree to assist the enemy will be identified and held criminally responsible, which provides for up to life imprisonment.