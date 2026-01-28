Nearly 70% of France supports idea of suspending migration for 2-3 years — poll

PARIS, January 28. /TASS/. The majority of French citizens support French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin’s idea to introduce temporary restrictions on migration into the country for 2-3 years, according to the results of a poll conducted by the CSA sociological service on behalf of the Europe 1 radio station.

Two-thirds (67%) of respondents reportedly support this proposal, while 32% are against it, and another 1% found it difficult to answer.

Women (69%) seem to like the justice minister's idea more than men (64%). Regarding age categories, this proposal resonates with young people aged 18 to 24 (73%) and representatives of the older generation aged 50 to 64 (72%).

The poll was conducted on January 27-28, involving 1,010 French citizens aged 18 and over.