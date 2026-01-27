Relatives say detained archeologist in relatively good mental, physical state

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Alexander Butyagin, a Russian archeologist arrested in Poland at Ukraine's request, is in a relatively good mental and physical state, his relatives said on Telegram.

Butyagin was detained by Polish special services on December 4, 2025, while traveling from the Netherlands to the Balkans during his European lecture tour. A Warsaw court ruled to detain the archeologist, and the Polish Public Prosecutor's Office received an extradition request from Ukraine. According to Polish investigators, Butyagin could face up to ten years in prison in Ukraine. The archeologist's lawyer said that a court decision on the appointment of a new judge and a new trial date is expected. This should happen before February 2, the lawyer specified.

"He is feeling fine and remains in a relatively good mental and physical state, as much as possible under the current circumstances. He continues to have calm relations with his fellow inmates, one of whom has been replaced during this time," the statement said.