Russian human rights commissioner 'optimistic' on resuming prisoner swaps with Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Negotiations with Ukraine on prisoner of war exchanges are proceeding with difficulty, but the exchanges may be resumed, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said.

"Today, I am quite optimistic that the exchange process may be reopened. But, of course, it is a very difficult dialogue," Moskalkova said at a news conference at the Russia Today International News Channel.

She noted that exchanges have been stalled for the past four months due to the Ukrainian side’s continually putting forward new conditions. "The Ukrainian ombudsman and I proposed that the military keep the following in mind when negotiating exchanges: prioritize those who have been in captivity for a long time, those who require medical assistance for health reasons, and the wounded, repatriated unconditionally. However, our proposals are constantly met with opposition," Moskalkova said.

She noted that Russia had previously agreed to exchange a certain number of Ukrainian servicemen from a list provided by Kiev, but "the Ukrainian side set its own additional conditions regarding other categories of people." "Regarding their number and status," the commissioner said.

She said she planned to send to the Ukrainian authorities a list of Ukrainian prisoners held in Russia for a long time and who should be repatriated first in the coming days.