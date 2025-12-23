Russia’s Yakutia becomes coldest place on earth again

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Yakutia has become the coldest place on earth again over the past day, with two weather stations recording temperatures of minus 52 degrees Celsius (-62F), a Russian Hydrometeorological Center official told TASS.

"Yesterday, the air temperature dropped to minus 52 degrees in the village of Ytyk-Kel and at the Iema weather station, making it the lowest temperature on the planet over the past day," the official said.

The world’s top three coldest locations also included the Yakut weather station Khabardino, where the frost reached minus 50.9 degrees Celsius (-60F).

Australia and Paraguay were among the world’s top three hottest locations over the past 24 hours.

Australia’s Telfer and Port Hedland ranked first and second with temperatures of plus 40.8C (105F) and 40.2C (104F), respectively. In Paraguay's Mariscal Estigarribia, thermometers registered 38.4C (101F).

The Hydrometeorological Center official added that Moscow has also set a new record for cold since the start of this winter — last night was the coldest in the capital for the entire calendar season, with frost at the main weather station falling to minus 10.7C (13F). It was also one of the coldest nights since the beginning of winter in the Moscow Region, where the lowest temperature was recorded in Dmitrov at minus 13.3C (8F).