Russia’s FSB head calls for upping anti-terror measures

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia needs to improve anti-terrorism measures because of increasing threats of sabotage by the Ukrainian special services, Alexander Bortnikov, Chairman of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAC) and director of the FSB of Russia, said.

"The build-up of sabotage and terrorist activity on the territory of Russia by the Ukrainian special services, neo-Nazi armed formations and international terrorist organizations under the supervision of the collective West requires further improvement of activities to neutralize the relevant threats," he told the National Anti-Terror Committee.

Bortnikov said it is necessary to ensure the development and adoption of effective, appropriate response measures at all levels of government.

He said that in view of the growing terrorist threats, the legal framework for countering terrorism was improved, penalties were tightened and the age of criminal responsibility for some terrorist crimes lowered. The grounds for termination of Russian citizenship acquired by foreigners were also expanded, including for public appeals and propaganda of terrorism, providing assistance to the enemy and committing other actions against Russia’s security.

"Contacts with colleagues from friendly countries on various lines of interaction continue to strengthen. Cooperation was expanded within the framework of the International Counterterrorism Data Bank that we’ve previously established, and Russia's position strengthened on the platforms of some interstate organizations engaged in combating the financing of terrorism and extremism," Bortnikov said.