MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and the Russian president’s Special Envoy for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev has said that he has received an award from the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia for his efforts to promote dialogue between the two countries.

"Received an American Chamber of Commerce award today ‘For leadership in fostering the US-Russia dialogue,’" he wrote on his X page.

According to Dmitriev, more than 150 US companies are currently operating in Russia, with more than 70% of them being present on the Russian market for over 25 years.

"US businesses lost $300+ bn in foregone profit in Russia due to [former US President Joe] Biden’s policies," he added.