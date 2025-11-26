German chancellor points to unacceptably low employment of Ukrainians in Germany

BERLIN, November 26. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the level of employment among Ukrainian refugees sheltered by his country was unacceptably low.

"In Germany, the level of employment among Ukrainian refugees is among the lowest in the entire EU," he said in a speech, published by the German government. "It reaches 70-80% in some countries, but in our country it is still below 30%."

"This is unacceptable," Merz added. "Yes, we do want to help these refugees, but they must work, if they can."

Currently, Germany has around 1.1 million Ukrainians on its territory. Most of them are unemployed. For comparison, the level of employment among Ukrainian refugees in Poland stands at 70%, while at the Czech Republic - at approximately 60%.