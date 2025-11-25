Russian National Guard destroys 21 explosive devices in Chelyabinsk

CHELYABINSK, November 25. /TASS/. Personnel from the National Guard (Rosgvardiya) in the Chelyabinsk Region in Russia’s Urals conducted an inspection and neutralized 21 explosive munitions discovered by construction workers in central Chelyabinsk, the regional Rosgvardiya press service told TASS.

"Rosgvardiya specialists identified three F1 grenades, one 120mm mortar shell, and 17 live artillery fuses in the soil, all of which posed a potential danger to the public. Following an examination, the team safely transported the ordnance to a testing range and destroyed it using a controlled detonation," the press service said.

Authorities noted that the workers first spotted the objects during excavation work with an excavator near a residential building on Blyukhera Street. After noticing three grenades in a scoop of excavated soil, they promptly alerted law enforcement agencies.