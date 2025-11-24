MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The daughter and grandson of French civil servant Georges Paques, who was an informant for the Soviet Union’s intelligence, received Russian passports from Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin.

During the ceremony, aired by the Rossiya-1 television, Naryushkin said that Paques was not after money and wealth when he provided the Soviet Union with information. "His cooperation with Soviet intelligence was based on a firm ideological and moral basis," he said.

Isabelle Paques said she and her son decided to apply for Russian citizenship, because they were utterly disgusted by the "propaganda around the special operation in Ukraine," and the way European elites used their people’s money to fuel the conflict.