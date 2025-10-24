MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent remarks, made amid the introduction of new US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, the postponement of the Budapest summit, and Russia’s strategic nuclear exercises, have generated widespread international media resonance, according to a study conducted using the Trend Detector Research analytical AI tool, reviewed by TASS.

Western media outlets, including those in the US, EU, and UK, interpreted these developments as a sign of concern within the Kremlin, focusing on themes such as the effectiveness of sanctions and alleged "nuclear blackmail." Considerable attention was also given to US President Donald Trump’s stance, with reports suggesting he has grown weary of the ongoing situation.

Eastern European outlets, including those in Poland, Lithuania, and Finland, adopted a more confrontational tone, describing Putin’s words as a "direct threat" and even calling for Tomahawk missile strikes against Russia.

In China and India, media coverage centered on economic implications. Chinese outlets highlighted the temporary halt of Russian oil purchases, while Indian reports noted a partial reduction in imports. Overall, a pragmatic and neutral approach prevailed, with trade priorities taking precedence over political disagreements.

Middle Eastern media focused on the rise in oil prices, viewing it as a positive signal for energy exporters, while political aspects of the conflict were pushed into the background.

In Latin America, Putin’s statements were seen through the lens of support for a multipolar world order.

Overall, the study revealed a sharp divide in perception between the collective West and the rest of the world: for most countries, economic interests outweigh ideological confrontation.