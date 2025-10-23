Ukrainian extremist website poses threat to hundreds of children — teenage activist

LUGANSK, October 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website poses a threat to children across Russia as it makes their personal data public, Faina Savenkova, 16-year-old writer and journalist from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said.

"I am speaking on behalf of the children of Donbass and other Russian regions, whose lives are in danger because of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets notorious website," she said during an online conference dubbed "The Path to Liberating the LPR."

According to Savenkova, despite being only 16, she knows what it means "to be targeted by hatred and lies."

She stressed that hundreds of minors were being affected by the problem. "It’s not only about me but also about hundreds of other kids whose names, photos, home addresses and even travel routes have been made public, which turned them into targets for threats, harassment and violence," the activist added.

Savenkova was placed on the registry in 2021, when she was 12 years old. The website’s administrators claimed that the girl "participated in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events." Savenkova noted that "the publishing of the personal information of children on such websites violates children’s rights."

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 in order to identify those who allegedly pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security, and publish their personal data. Over the years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for some other reason.