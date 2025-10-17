Putin trusted by 77% of surveyed Russians — poll

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The level of trust among Russians in President Vladimir Putin stands at 77%, while 79% of respondents believe he is doing a good job, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation from October 10 to 12 among 1,500 Russians.

"77% of Russians stated they trust Vladimir Putin (a decrease of 2 percentage points over the week). A majority of the population (79% - a decrease of 1 percentage point) is also confident that he is performing his duties as head of state well," the social service's report notes.

53% of survey participants gave a positive assessment of the government's work (a decrease of 1 percentage point). 58% of respondents stated that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, is doing a good job (an increase of 2 percentage points).

The level of support for the United Russia political party was 41% (a decrease of 2 percentage points), the Communist Party - 8% (a decrease of 1 percentage point), the Liberal Democratic Party - 11% (an increase of 1 percentage point), the Just Russia For Truth party - 3% (unchanged), and the New People party - 3% (unchanged).