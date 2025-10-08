Creative economy becomes important part of social sovereignty — opinion

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin believes that the creative economy is becoming an essential element of both economic and social sovereignty, he said during the joint plenary session "Creative Economy of Russia - Horizon 2050".

"The creative economy, the economy of impressions, is becoming a very important element of sovereignty itself. We have already discussed the role of profit margins and competitiveness in the creative sphere, and therefore, it is a very significant component of economic sovereignty, but no less so of social sovereignty," he said.

Oreshkin also emphasized that the cultural characteristics being embedded today into the narratives conveyed through products and services play a crucial role in shaping public consciousness. "The meanings and cultural features now embedded in the narratives transmitted through products and services largely shape public consciousness. Here, the issue is not only one of economic, but also of social sovereignty," he stated.

According to Oreshkin, the creative economy serves as a factor of global competitiveness, as well as of social sovereignty, collective identity, and the formation of national self-awareness. He noted that this creativity is becoming a key element in the country’s development.