Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage detained in Poland — radio

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Police in the Polish city of Pruszkow near Warsaw have detained a Ukrainian citizen, Vladimir Z., wanted by German authorities on suspicion of sabotaging the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, Polish radio station RMF FM reported.

The Ukrainian man was transferred to the District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw, and extradition proceedings to Germany are expected to begin shortly. The arrest was made under a European arrest warrant issued by a German court, the radio station reported.

In July 2024, Vladimir Z., a swimming instructor, managed to travel from Poland to Ukraine without hindrance despite being sought by German law enforcement agencies. Polish media also reported that Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski had privately expressed readiness to reward the Ukrainian and grant him asylum.

Earlier, the German newspaper Die Zeit reported that investigators may have identified all the saboteurs involved in the incident. According to the publication, arrest warrants have been issued for six Ukrainian nationals. A seventh suspect, believed to have died in December 2024 during military operations in eastern Ukraine, is also linked to the case. German authorities detailed that the sabotage team comprised a skipper, a coordinator, an explosives expert, and four divers, who arrived at the Baltic Sea site aboard the yacht Andromeda from Rostock.