ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, September 20. /TASS/. The process of integrating the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant into Russia is in its final stages, with significant work having been done in all areas over the past three years, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk told TASS.

"In October 2022, after our organization was created (JSC "Operating Organization of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant" - TASS), the process of integration into Russia has been moving forward continuously. I won't discuss the percentage of completion of this plan, but we have come quite far. It is safe to say that this process is in its final stages," Chernichuk said.