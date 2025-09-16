Russians view implanting microchips as risk to freedom and health — survey

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The vast majority of Russians, 85%, are aware of microchip implantation, but most view it as a risk to their health (19%) and personal freedom (36%), based on a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"Today, chipping, though not widespread, is a very real technology. <...> For Russians, this is no longer news: the overwhelming majority of our citizens are aware of chipping (85%), but, as it was five years ago, their knowledge on the topic remains mostly superficial," the publication states.

About a third of respondents (31%) noted that the process of implanting microchips offers no benefits. The main drawbacks highlighted by participants were the potential for human control (36%) and the effects of a foreign object on health (19%). Meanwhile, among the positive aspects, Russians cited convenience and portability (10% of respondents), and also the use of microchips for medical purposes (9%).

The nationwide VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted on September 5, 2025, with 1,600 Russians aged 18 and above participating.