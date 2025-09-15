Israeli conman, Netflix's 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia — TV

TBILISI, September 15. /TASS/. Israeli conman Simon Leviev, of Netflix fame, has been arrested at Batumi Airport, Rustavi 2 television reported citing Georgia’s Interior Ministry.

Leviev had an international warrant out for his arrest, the TV channel said.

In 2022, The Tinder Swindler, a true crime documentary film, was released for streaming on Netflix. It tells the story of women who became entangled with Leviev, who charmed them by presenting himself as a wealthy man, conning them out of their money with no intention of repaying it. In 2019, he was arrested with a forged passport in Greece and extradited to Israel.