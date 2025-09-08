Russia sends more humanitarian aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia has dispatched a second humanitarian aid package to Afghanistan, the Russian Emergencies Ministry posted on its Telegram channel.

"An Il-76 flight carrying more than 20 metric tons of tents and blankets for the population affected by a devastating earthquake departed from Zhukovsky Airport," the post reads.

The aid was distributed in accordance with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s orders and upon instructions from the Russian government.

On August 31, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Hindu Kush mountains. It occurred 27 km southwest of the city of Asadabad in eastern Afghanistan. Powerful underground tremors destroyed entire. According to the latest data, the death toll from the earthquake has exceeded 2,200, with about 3,600 Afghans injured. On September 2, another 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush mountains.

The first 20 metric tons of Russian humanitarian aid were brought to Afghanistan on September 5.