MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. American singer Brandon Howard will represent the United States at the international music contest Intervision-25, the contest’s press service told TASS.

"Brandon Howard, the heir to a prominent musical dynasty, will represent the United States at the International Music Contest 'Intervision.' His grandmother, Josephine Howard, was a vocalist for The Caravans, the first American group whose religious songs were played on secular radio. His mother, Miki Howard, is a successful singer and songwriter whose manager in the 1980s was the head of the legendary Jackson family," the statement reads.

Brandon Howard is an American singer who has released numerous singles that have charted on major lists, including the iconic Billboard 200. In 2010, collaborating with other artists, he released the anthem for the FIFA World Cup in South Africa, Ke Nako.

About Intervision

The Intervision song contest, organized by the International Radio and Television Organization (OIRT), which existed from 1946 to 1993, was held between 1965 and 1977 and was an alternative to the Eurovision contest organized by the European Broadcasting Union, which split from the OIRT. Along with socialist countries close to the Soviet Union, Intervision participants included singers from Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Finland.

The revived Intervision competition will be held in Moscow on September 20. Singer Yaroslav Dronov, known by his stage name Shaman, will represent Russia at the event. Approximately twenty countries, including all BRICS member states, have confirmed their participation in Intervision.

