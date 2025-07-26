MELITOPOL, July 26. /TASS/. Personnel at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have shown inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) the aftermath of Ukrainian strikes carried out on July 25 against the plant’s fire station and the city of Energodar, according to a statement from the plant.

"Today, Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant staff escorted IAEA inspectors stationed at the facility to the sites of yesterday’s attacks. The agency’s representatives were shown the aftermath of the strike on the ZNPP fire station, to which Emergency Ministry personnel had responded following the initial attack, as well as the locations of strikes in the city of Energodar, including those where civilians were killed as a result of these events," the ZNPP Telegram channel said.

According to the ZNPP, the inspection of the strike sites enables IAEA inspectors to verify the facts of the attacks carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including those that resulted in civilian casualties. "The presence of international inspectors at the ZNPP at this critical time is of key importance for documenting the events and underscores the extreme danger of such attacks. The threat to nuclear safety posed by these strikes remains critically high," the statement added.

On July 25, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported that two civilians were killed and two others injured in Energodar as a result of heavy artillery shelling by Ukrainian forces. He noted that the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant continued to operate in normal mode and that "the safety of the plant’s core facilities was not compromised" during the attacks.