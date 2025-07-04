Over half of Europe's youth favor resolving Ukraine conflict by diplomatic means — poll

BERLIN, July 4. /TASS/. The majority of young people living in the European Union and the United Kingdom are in favor of their countries pushing for a diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine conflict, the 2025 European Youth Study carried out by the German TUI Foundation showed.

Regarding the resolution of the Ukraine conflict, 60% of young respondents said they fully agree or tend to agree with the idea that their countries should press for a diplomatic settlement, while 22% of those surveyed opposed this view and 18% were undecided or refused to answer this question.

At the same time, opinions are split on whether the countries should completely distance themselves from the ongoing conflict: 42% agreed, while 44% held the opposite view. The minority stood for the idea of supporting Ukraine with armed forces (33%), but almost half (49%) firmly rejected this scenario.

The poll was conducted online from April 23 to May 19, covering a total of 6,700 people aged 16-26 from Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Greece and Poland. No information on the statistical margin of error is provided.