Young Europeans more likely to rank Russia, not EU, among top global players — poll

BERLIN, July 4. /TASS/. Nearly 57% of young people in the European Union and the United Kingdom consider Russia one of the world’s top three leading powers, while only 42% place the EU in this category, according to an annual survey on attitudes among European youth conducted by Germany’s TUI Foundation.

Respondents most frequently named the United States, China, and Russia as the three leading global powers (83%, 75%, and 57%, respectively). Russia was most often listed among the top players by young Greeks, Italians, and French (66%, 58%, and 57%, respectively).

Moreover, compared to last year’s survey, the share of those who rank Russia in the top three has increased. In Poland, this figure rose by 12 percentage points to 52%. Conversely, the proportion of respondents who view the EU as part of this trio alongside the US and China has declined. For instance, Spain saw a 9-point drop to just 36%. However, a slight majority (51%) believe the EU could play a role comparable to the top three "if it implements fundamental changes."

Additionally, 40% of respondents do not consider the EU’s current structure democratic, compared to 38% who do. Across nearly all surveyed countries, fewer young people believe the European Parliament represents their interests (down from 21% in 2019 to 15% in 2025). While dissatisfaction with democracy as a form of governance persists, it is less pronounced than during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many health restrictions were in place. The strongest support for democracy is found among youth in Germany and the UK, while the least satisfaction with the current democratic system is seen in Greece and Italy.

The online survey was conducted from April 23 to May 19, polling 6,700 individuals aged 16-26 from Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Greece, and Poland. No margin of error was provided.