List of 339 Ukrainian children received by Russia’s children’s ombudsman

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The office of Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova has confirmed that it has received Ukraine’s list of children it wants returned.

"The lists were immediately forwarded to us, as we are carrying out this work on behalf of [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin]," she told reporters.

She added that her department will work in coordination with the Interior Ministry to return the children.

"I will not disclose any details now, but I will say that our format of work will not change. First of all, we see that there are not 20,000-25,000 children, the list is only 339 children, and we will work thoroughly on each child," Lvova-Belova said.

According to her, the president's position is that if there is a relative or a parent who has legal rights over a child, the commissioner for children's rights gets involved and helps.

"These are purely humanitarian considerations, we don’t make a spectacle out of this topic in any way, we are acting in the interests of a particular child," the ombudsman added.

Head of the Russian delegation, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky previously showed reporters a list with 339 children’s names handed over by the Ukrainian delegation during the second round of negotiations. He explained that he would hand over the list to the commissioner for human rights, and due diligence would be done with regard to each name.