French film star Depardieu receives 18-month suspended sentence on sexual assault charges

PARIS, May 13. /TASS/. A Paris court has convicted film star Gerard Depardieu of sexual assault on a movie set in 2021, handing him an 18-month suspended jail term, BFMTV reported.

The court validated the complaints of both plaintiffs in the case, a 54-year-old set decorator Amelie and a 34-year-old assistant director Sarah. Both alleged that during the filming of Les Volets verts (or The Green Shutters, 2022), Depardieu had made inappropriate remarks and had been physically intrusive.

The court also ruled that the actor should be added to the sex offender registry.