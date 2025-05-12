Over 38 mln people watched Moscow's Victory Parade on live TV

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The share of TV viewers in Russia who watched the May 9 broadcast of the military parade on Red Square in Moscow in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War exceeded 93% of the total reach of the entire audience; over 38 million people watched the parade, the Mediascope company told TASS.

The audience share — meaning the average number of people who watched the TV coverage, expressed as a percentage of the total TV audience — totaled 93.7% for all broadcasts. The rating of the broadcast — the average number of viewers as a percentage of the total population of the studied audience — reached 28%.

The total audience watching the Victory Parade on TV surpassed 38 million people.

Last year, the Victory Parade on Red Square was watched live by 84% of Russian TV viewers, while the broadcast rating totaled 23.9%. The total audience then exceeded 32.5 million people.

The study covered the population over four years old in all Russian cities. The broadcast was aired by 21 TV channels, including Channel One, Rossiya-1, Rossiya-24, NTV, REN TV, TV-Center, Zvezda, Solovyov Live and others. Various TV channels began broadcasting at 9:50, 9:55, 9:59 or 10 a.m. Moscow time on May 9. The broadcast ended on all TV channels at 11:10 or 11:11.