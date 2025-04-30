FSB nabs three Ukrainian agents for assassination plot against Russian serviceman

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained three agents of Ukraine's special services who were plotting to assassinate a serviceman taking part in the special military operation, the FSB press office reported.

"In Khanty-Mansiysk Region, the FSB has thwarted the illegal activity of agents of Ukrainian special services, a Ukrainian national born in 1980 and a Belarusian citizen born in 1976, involved in the preparation of a terrorist attack using an improvised explosive device against a servicemen of the volunteer battalion of the Russian Defense Ministry taking part in the special military operation," the press office said.

"While the men were assembling their improvised explosive device, it went off prematurely. As a result, two apartments of a multi-storey residential building in Khanty-Mansiysk were destroyed. Five people were hospitalized with injuries of varying degrees of severity, including those two who were preparing the attack," the FSB pointed out. According to it, a Moldovan citizen born in 1977, who brought the explosive components to Russia via transit through Poland, Lithuania and Belarus, was also detained. He received the components, which were hidden in a cordless screwdriver and a scented candle, in Ivano-Frankovsk by an agent of the Ukrainian security services, Ukrainian citizen Valentin Pavlyuk, born in 1986, the press office added.

The FSB emphasized that "the territory of Moldova and its citizens, with the complicity of the Sandu regime, continue to be used by the Ukrainian special services for the recruitment and training of agents, supplying them with terrorist means and their subsequent transfer to Russia to commit terrorist acts and sabotage."