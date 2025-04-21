Masses for Pope to be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg on April 24

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Memorial requiem Masses for Pope Francis will be served in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of the Mother of God in Moscow announced on its Telegram channel.

"On Thursday, April 24, the apostolic nuncio to Russia, Archbishop Giovanni D'Aniello, will preside over Holy Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Moscow at 7 p.m. [Moscow time]. Archbishop Paolo Pezzi will assist him," the message reads. "Also on April 24, Bishop Nikolay Dubinin will lead a solemn requiem Mass at the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in St. Petersburg at 7 p.m. Moscow time," the archdiocese stated.

In Kaliningrad, Bishop Nikolay will officiate the Mass at St. Adalbert's Church on April 25.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Moscow reports that Archbishop Paolo Pezzi, head of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Russia, is asking all priests to serve the Holy Mass for Pope Francis in accordance with the liturgical guidelines that they will receive in the near future.