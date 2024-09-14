Russia’s TASS, Iran’s Mehr Media Group sign memorandum of understanding

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov and of Iran's Mehr News Agency Managing Director Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the BRICS Media Summit, according to TASS reporter at the event.

As part of the agreement, the sides granted each other the right to use their text news, and agreed on mutual visits of their staff to exchange experience in journalism, marketing and new technologies of information processing and transmission.

The memorandum stipulates that each side will provide assistance and support to reporters and representatives of the other.

Mehr Media Group includes Mehr News Agency and Iran's best-selling international daily newspaper, the Tehran Times, and one of the main media outlets in Iran. The media group traces its history back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran and has offices in all 31 provinces of the country as well as some neighboring states.

Moscow is hosting the BRICS Media Summit from September 13-17. The event brings together the heads of leading media outlets from the group’s member states and the countries that have applied to join BRICS. TASS is the organizer of the summit.