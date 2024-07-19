Russian President Vladimir Putin's trust rating remains stable — poll

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The level of Russians' trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin stands at 81.5%, says a poll from VCIOM, carried out between July 8 and 14 surveying 1,600 adults.

"Asked if they trusted Putin, 81.5% of survey participants responded in the affirmative. The president’s job approval rating decreased by 0.6 percentage points over the week to 78.4%," the survey said.

The Russian government’s approval rating stands at 52.3% (-0.5%), while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s estimated work results stand at 53.1%. A total of 61.8% of respondents stated that they trust Mishustin (-0.9%).

The respondents also let it be known how they felt about the leaders of parliamentary factions.

Thus, Chairman of the Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov enjoys 34.3% trust (0.2%), A Just Russia - For Truth leader Sergey Mironov enjoys 28.7% (+0.7%), LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky is trusted by 20.1% of respondents (-0.4%), New People chairman Alexey Nechayev is trusted by 8.4% of respondents (-1.3%).

The level of support for United Russia amounted to 38.6% (minus 0.6%), the CPRF - 9.7% (+0.4%), LDPR - 8.6% (-0.5%), A Just Russia - For Truth - 3.7% (+0.2%), New People - 5.9% (-0.1$).