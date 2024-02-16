Yamalo-Nenets ombudsman's office says Navalny made no complaints to them

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Alexey Navalny and his representatives made no complaints or requests to the human rights commissioner in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, Valery Rusov, an advisor to the ombudsperson, told TASS.

"We have received neither complaints nor requests from Alexey Navalny or his representatives which were addressed to the human rights ombudsperson [in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District]," Rusov said.

On Friday, February 16, the Federal Penitentiary Service’s department for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District broke the news that Alexey Navalny had died in the penal colony where he was serving time. According to the department, Navalny felt unwell after a walk and passed out. The colony’s medical workers immediately arrived at the scene. An ambulance crew pronounced the convict dead.

Navalny, who received suspended sentences for embezzlement twice, was wanted in Russia for repeated violations of the terms of his probation in the Yves Rocher case. On February 2, 2021, a Moscow court replaced Navalny’s suspended sentence with real jail time. In March 2022, he was found guilty of contempt of court and of fraud during his election campaign fundraising. In August 2023, he was found guilty of establishing an extremist community.