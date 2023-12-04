Man suspected of blowing up IED near enlistment office detained in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, December 4. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers detained a 32-year-old native of Lithuania in St. Petersburg on suspicion of making, installing and detonating an improvised explosive device (IED) near a recruitment office in the city’s Nevsky district in early September, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"A Russian citizen born in 1990, a native of Lithuania, turned out to be the perpetrator of the terrorist attack. According to the detainee, he sought to intimidate people who might come to the military recruitment center. He collected the components for the explosive device at his workplace," the agency's source said.

On September 5, TASS reported that an IED was detonated near 5 Krupskaya Street, the location of the military enlistment office for the Nevsky District of St. Petersburg. No casualties or fire were reported.

The source noted that the attacker did everything he could to cover up his actions, but the officers managed to track down the alleged criminal.

The man was charged with illegal possession and transportation of explosive devices (part 1 of article 222.1 of the Russian Criminal Code) and committing a terrorist act (part 1 of article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code). The cumulative punishment for these offenses carries a maximum of 28 years imprisonment.