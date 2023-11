MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The budget of the Cinema Fund may stand at 9.4 bln rubles ($102.4 mln) in 2024, advisor to the Russian President and chairman of the Cinema Fund Board Vladimir Tolstoy told TASS in an interview.

"The Cinema Fund has high hopes for the next year, in particular because of the budget increase. It has not yet been finally approved but it will be most probably around 9.4 bln rubles. We had about six billion rubles ($65.3 mln) this year," Tolstoy said.