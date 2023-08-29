Kaluga Region’s resident detained by FSB confesses he was plotting terrorist attack

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. A resident of the Kaluga Region, detained by the Federal Security Service (FSB) for plotting a terrorist attack, has made a confession, as follows form a video released by the FSB’s public relations center.

"Since the beginning of the special military operation, after some time I began to help an organization on the territory of Ukraine by transferring financial resources. I received an instruction to collect components for making an explosive device," he testified.

The bomb’s components were to be hidden on the territory of the Kaluga Region. After that the man was to leave Russia.

Earlier it was reported that the FSB had detained a resident of Kaluga Region, who on instructions from Ukrainian was plotting a terrorist attack. Later he was going to leave for Ukraine and join Azov (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia). In his cache the operatives found bomb components and in his means of communication - instructions for making it and messages he was exchanging with his Ukrainian handler.

Criminal proceedings were launched over high treason, preparations for committing a terrorist act, participation in the activities of a terrorist organization, and training for terrorist activities. The man faces official charges.